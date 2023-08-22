Farhan Akhtar Reveals Being Part Of Don 3 As An Actor Alongside Ranveer Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Farhan Akhtar recently took the internet by storm after he announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in Don 3. The Gully Boy received a lot of flak from fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Don in the last two films in the franchise: Don: The Chase Begins Again and its sequel, Don 2: The King Is Back.

Now, the latest update is that Farhan will also be a part of Don 3 as an actor and not just a producer. The news was shared by him recently during an interaction with the Khaleej Times. Talking about Ranveer's casting, he said that he is not worried as the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has proven himself to be a really good and versatile actor. "I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he's going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film," said Akhtar.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra's Jee Le Zaraa, he said that his focus is currently on Don 3. The actor said that he is also doing two films next year before getting into Don 3 as an actor. Farhan revealed that in January he will start a film that will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

"It's being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He's a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3, concluded Farhan.

