Farhan Akhtar On Don 3 Backlash: ‘We Went Through The Same When Shah Rukh Khan Did It’ |

Earlier this month, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced the third installment of the superhit franchise Don with actor Ranveer Singh in the lead. He also unveiled a teaser titled "A New Era Begins." However, scores of netizens expressed their disappointment over the casting since the original film featured Amitabh Bachchan and the second part had Shah Rukh Khan.

Reacting to the same, Farhan, in an interview with BBC Asian Network said, “Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

Earlier, Ranveer also penned down a heartfelt note on Instagram for the previous Dons Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction,” he wrote.

“My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’,” the actor added.

Don starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance. The Farhan Akhtar directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.