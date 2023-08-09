Don 3: Kiara Advani To Play The Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh? Here's What We Know

On Wednesday morning, Farhan Akhtar took the internet by storm after he announced that actor Ranveer Singh is all set to be the new 'Don' in the much-awaited film 'Don 3'. Ranveer will be taking forward the legacy of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have earlier played the anti-hero on the silver screens.

Akhtar took to social media to unveil Ranveer's first look as Don and in the video, the actor can be seen flaunting his baritone with a menacing new look.

"A new era begins", the makers stated, along with the video, and the announcement received mixed reviews from netizens.

Kiara approached for Don 3?

While the makers introduced Ranveer as Don, they are yet to reveal the name of the female lead opposite him.

In the first two installments of Akhtar's 'Don' franchise, Priyanka Chopra was seen playing the role of Roma opposite SRK. And if latest reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani has been approached to star opposite Ranveer in 'Don 3'.

However, Kiara would not be stepping into the shoes of PeeCee, and instead, she might play the new villain in the 'Don' franchise.

Official confirmation on the same is awaited from the makers.

About Don 3

On August 8, after much anticipation and hype, Farhan announced the third film in the 'Don' franchise. He also penned a special note for Bachchan and SRK, and hoped people would shower the same love on the new Don as they did with the two superstars earlier.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," he wrote.

In the announcement video of 'Don 3', Ranveer can be seen lighting a cigarette while mouthing the iconic dialogue, "11 mulkon ki police dhoondhti hai mujhe, par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun? Main hu Don."

'Don 3' is set to hit the silver screens in 2025.

