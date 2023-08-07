Don 3 Teaser Featuring Ranveer Singh To Be Released In Theatres Alongside Gadar 2: Reports

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently basking enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Riding high on this wave of achievement, the actor is all set to embark on an exciting new journey that has sent ripples of excitement through the entertainment world.

Reports from an entertainment news portal indicate that acclaimed filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is gearing up to make a major announcement that is sure to thrill fans of both Ranveer Singh and the 'Don' franchise.

DON 3 TEASER WITH GADAR 2?

According to sources, the highly anticipated 'Don 3' will see Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic shoes of the titular character. A teaser announcement video starring Ranveer has been meticulously crafted to build anticipation for 'Don 3'.

This eagerly awaited clip is slated to be released within the next 2-3 days. Excitement is further heightened as this teaser will be attached to the upcoming release 'Gadar 2', which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11.

Insiders have shared that Ranveer Singh's portrayal as the new Don will present a fresh and stylish avatar that fans are sure to love.

The announcement video is expected to not only captivate audiences but also set the stage for a thrilling new chapter in the 'Don' series.

Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, the same teaser video is planned to be attached to currently running film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', as well as Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated 'OMG 2'.

The buzz around these upcoming releases is only growing stronger with this exciti ng piece of news.

SHAH RUKH KHAN REJECTED DON 3

It was previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan, who headlined the first two 'Don' movies, opted out of 'Don 3' due to script concerns, paving the way for Ranveer's entry.

The role comes with immense expectations, as the original Don was portrayed by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The earlier installments were skillfully directed by Farhan Akhtar, who will once again take the director's chair for this thrilling third chapter.

Ranveer Singh is anticipated to dive into the filming of 'Don 3' after wrapping up his commitments in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra', where he shares the screen with the talented Alia Bhatt.

The upcoming 'Don 3' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that fans can eagerly anticipate, with its projected release set for the year 2025.

