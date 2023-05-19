Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, claims report

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seems to have made up his mind to finally move on from his blockbuster 'Don' franchise. It was recently reported that SRK has informed the makers that he will not be a part of 'Don 3' as it does not fit the bill regarding the kind of films he wants to do for the next few years. While SRK will surely be missed by the franchise, the makers have now decided to rope in a new Don on board.

Yes, you read that right! According to reports, the makers had been planning to introduce a new anti-hero in the 'Don' franchise -- someone who will connect with the audience as well easily slip into the skin of the character. And looks like they have finally found their new Don, who is none other than Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh has been reportedly roped in as the new and younger face for the 'Don' franchise, which has earlier had actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh replaces SRK in Don 3

According to a report in News18, Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of SRK and Big B to play one of the most iconic anti-heroes of Bollywood.

The report stated that following SRK's exit from 'Don 3', the makers were on a hunt for a younger and bankable name, and they finally zeroes down on Ranveer. The actor has worked with the production house Excel Entertainment, run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in the past as well, and 'Don 3' will mark his hattrick with the producers.

The director Farhan Akhtar, and the producers are expected to make an official announcement about Ranveer's induction in the 'Don' franchise real soon.

Ranveer Singh's recent projects

On the work front, luck has not been favouring Ranveer for quite some time now. The actor's last hit film was 'Gully Boy' in 2019, and then the lockdown happened. When things finally began to look up as the restrictions were lifted, the actor did a cameo in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' which raked in decent numbers at the box office.

In 2021, Ranveer also played the legendary Kapil Dev in the sports biopic '83', and while he was lauded for his performance, the COVID-19 scare was still looming and theatres could not pull much crowd.

Ranveer then saw two releases in 2022 -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' -- and both of them were disasters at the box office.

He will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which will reunite him with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt. The film will also mark Karan Johar's directorial return and it is set to release in theatres on July 28, 2023.