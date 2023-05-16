Don 3: ChatGPT names THESE 5 actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan in this action thriller

By: Suryaprakash Singh | May 16, 2023
Finding an actor to replace Shah Rukh Khan in the ‘Don’ franchise would be a challenging task as Shah Rukh Khan has become synonymous with the character.
However, in a need of replacement, here are a few actors who could potentially bring their own flair to the character:
Ranveer Singh: Known for his energetic and charismatic performances, Ranveer Singh could infuse a different kind of intensity and quirkiness into the character of Don.
Hrithik Roshan: With his suave looks and impeccable acting skills, Hrithik Roshan could bring a new level of sophistication and style to the character.
Vicky Kaushal: He has showcased his versatility in various roles and has a strong screen presence. He could bring a different kind of intensity and depth to the character of Don.
Ayushmann Khurrana: The actor is known for his unconventional roles and ability to portray complex characters with ease. He could bring a unique and refreshing take on the character.
Rajkummar Rao: He is a highly talented actor who has proven his versatility in a wide range of roles. He has the ability to immerse himself in characters, and he could bring a fresh and nuanced portrayal of Don.
Note: These suggestions are purely speculative, and the casting decisions would ultimately depend on the filmmakers' vision and the actor's suitability for the role.
