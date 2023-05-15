Korean singer Haesoo dies at 29: A look at her showbiz journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Trot Singer Haesoo recently passed away at the age of 29, and her death was termed 'suicide' by the police.
Since her debuted in 2019, the rising star was steadily garnering popularity, gaining fans worldwide. Let's have a look at her journey in showbiz.
With major in Pansori, a form or korean music, she later developed interest in Trot after getting inspired by legendary Korean singer Joo Hyun Mi.
She was seen as a guest in South Korean television music competition program , Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, also called ‘Immortal Songs 2’ in the year 2011.
In 2019, she made her musical debut with a mini album 'My life, Me' and released her second album in 2021
in 2019, she made a guest appearance in a South Korean reality show 'Hangout with Yoo'.
Later, In 2020, she appeared on Korean Television's National Trot Festival as a contestant.
We pray her soul rests in peace!
