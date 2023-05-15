K-pop star Haesoo dies by suicide at 29: All you need to know about the Trot singer

Haesoo, a 29-year-old Korean trot singer, has died by suicide in her dormitory on May 12, leaving behind a suicide note. The news of her passing spread quickly among her fans, fellow musicians, and industry insiders, who expressed their condolences on social media.

Her fans and acquaintances are shocked by the news of her passing and left many comments on her social media accounts, including Instagram and Fancafe. Many people praised her for her musical talent, beautiful voice, and contributions to the Korean music industry.

Some fans also expressed concern about the pressure and stress that Korean celebrities face, including mental health issues.

Here's all you need to know about the late singer: