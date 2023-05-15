 K-pop star Haesoo dies by suicide at 29: All you need to know about the Trot singer
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Haesoo, a 29-year-old Korean trot singer, has died by suicide in her dormitory on May 12, leaving behind a suicide note. The news of her passing spread quickly among her fans, fellow musicians, and industry insiders, who expressed their condolences on social media.

Her fans and acquaintances are shocked by the news of her passing and left many comments on her social media accounts, including Instagram and Fancafe. Many people praised her for her musical talent, beautiful voice, and contributions to the Korean music industry.

Some fans also expressed concern about the pressure and stress that Korean celebrities face, including mental health issues.

Here's all you need to know about the late singer:

  1. Haesoo was a female trot singer known for her unique voice and musical talent.

  2. She was born in 1993 and majored in Pansori, a type of Korean traditional music, at the Korea National University of Arts.

  3. However, she later developed interest in trot after listening the songs from singer Joo Hyun Mi.

  4. Haesoo released her first mini-album titles 'My life, Me' in 2019 and continued to release her second album in 2021.

  5. She actively appeared in music and entertainment programs, including Gayo Stage, Morning Yard, The Trot Show, How Do You Play, and KBS TV2’s Lunar New Year special in January 2023.

  6. According to Korean media, Haesoo left a suicide note at the scene, and the police concluded that she had committed suicide.

  7. The police announced that her body would be returned to her family as soon as possible.

