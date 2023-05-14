International Mother’s Day 2023: 8 K-pop Songs about Moms that will leave you teary-eyed

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023
Celebrate your Mother's Day with These Heartwarming K-Pop Songs! Scroll to next slide:
BTS's J-Hope steals the spotlight with his song "MAMA." This heartfelt track showcases the bond between a son and his mother, emphasizing that the support he received growing up can now be reciprocated.
Insooni's "Mom" - It's a poignant ballad that reminds us of the moments we may have taken our mothers for granted. Get ready for a wave of emotions as this song touches your soul.
Kim Sejeong from gugudan will tug at your heartstrings with her beautiful song "Flower Road." It's a touching tribute to a mother's resilience and a child's promise to pave the way for a brighter future.
Nexi in the list, g.o.d's "To My Mother" will leave you reflecting on the sacrifices your own mother has made for you. It's a powerful tribute to all the selfless acts of love that only a mother can provide.
Girls' Generation expresses gratitude to mothers everywhere with their heartfelt song "Dear Mom." This track serves as a reminder to cherish the lessons taught by our mothers and hold them close to our hearts.
Yang Hee Eun's "From Mother to Daughter" captures the bittersweet moment when a mother realizes her child has grown up and is ready to venture out into the world. It's a heartfelt letter set to music that will leave you feeling nostalgic.
Dynamic Duo's collaboration with Ra.D, "Mother's Soybean Paste Soup," pays homage to the irreplaceable taste of a mother's cooking. It's a delightful and nostalgic tune that will make you crave your mother's home-cooked meals.
INFINITE's "Mom" is a beautiful expression of a child's love for their mother. If you're searching for the perfect song to serenade your own mother, look no further than this touching tribute.
Thanks For Reading!