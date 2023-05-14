BTS' V, Jungkook and others reveal what would be the 'opening line' if they write their own book

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 14, 2023
BTS is storming into the literary world with their groundbreaking book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.
ARMYs, because this book is set to give you an exclusive peek into the lives of your beloved BTS idols.
It's part autobiography, part epic adventure, and wholly captivating. Interestingly, BTS members have their joint contribution in writing it
From trainee tales to their extraordinary lives, BTS has reacted to the question: "If you were to write an autobiography, what would be the opening line?"
RM, the wise leader, set the tone with his profound choice and started with: "In our lives, predictions are bound to be off sometimes."
Jin, the ever-entertaining spirit, declared he would begin with, "It was dope!"
Suga, with his raw honesty, would begin with, "I lived hard."
J-Hope, the bundle of sunshine, would start his autobiography with an opening line: "To the people who led me."
Jimin, the enigmatic artist, would begin with a question: "What kind of life do you want to live?"
V, the group’s visual, kept it real with his choice: "I'm a chameleon."
The youngest member Jungkook went classic by choosing the opener line: "Hello Everyone..."
