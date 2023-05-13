When BTS' V, Jin, Jimin chose food over their K-pop band

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
In one of the episode of Run BTS!, BTS had the opportunity to enjoy a barbeque buffet, but they had to perform well in a ‘Figure Quiz’ game to keep the ingredients.
Photos from Pinterest
Unfortunately, BTS struggled to name celebrities, and as a result, they ended up with only a few mushrooms, kimchi, and rice.
To salvage the situation, Jimin took the lead and initiated negotiations with producer to secure pork belly strips for the group.
The members entrusted this crucial task to Jimin, Jin, and V, believing that they held the fate of the group's meal in their hands.
It was finally decided that BTS would play final game. If then win they get a pok belly. But if they lose, they have to shoot a promotional video free of charge
Jimin, V and Jin chose food over BTS ang agrred withour reconsidering the deal.
Howver, Suga was disappointed that the three sold BTS for food and objected over the same. ARMY, you know your beloved band earns for their projects in millions. So how does the idea of doing it free of charge sounds?
Suga questioned their lack of self-respect, but Jimin defended their actions, highlighting their hunger and determination.
Jin later confessed that although he initially felt it would hurt their pride, he ultimately agreed to the plan, demonstrating their willingness to go to great lengths for food
