Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against YouTuber & Bigg Boss OTT-2 Winner

Elvish Yadav | Photo Via Instagram

New Delhi: In what seems to be trouble mounting on Youtuber Elvish Yadav, after Noida Police, now the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against Elvish Yadav in the back drop of the case of selling snake venom. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Media reports said that YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was involved in the sale and purchase of snake venom. On the instructions of ED Headquarters, the zonal office located in Lucknow has started investigating the case. Soon Elvish is expected to be summoned for questioning as per local media reports.

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17, and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. He was granted bail after five days. It all started after the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, an official of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's organization People for Animals. A case was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Sector 49 police station of Noida on November 2 2023 under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. In connection with the investigation of the case, five people including four snake charmers were arrested in the case with the help of the organization.

Local media reports claim that as per ED's preliminary investigation, snake venom was provided to rave parties held in famous hotels, clubs, resorts and farm houses of Delhi-NCR. Reports further said that ED officials are expected to summon all the middle men involved in the case. Also, Elvish Yadav's alleged possession of a fleet of several luxury vehicles is under Ed scanner. Reports claim that there is a likely possibility that Elvish Yadav may be summoned soon in connection with the case.