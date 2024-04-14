(Video): Elvish Yadav Buys A Swanky New Mercedes G Wagaon Worth ₹ 3.07 Crores

Elvish Yadav has become one of the most adored and controversial personalities of recent times. The popular YouTuber, who already commands a massive following, skyrocketed to even greater fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.

For those who follow his vlogs and social media accounts, it's no secret that Elvish has a penchant for luxury cars and already boasts quite a collection. In his latest vlog, he proudly reveals the addition of a brand new Mercedes Gwagon G350 D to his fleet. The video showcases Elvish test-driving the car and comparing it to his other Mercedes model. He also shares that he had intended to purchase this car back in 2022 but it was discontinued at the time. Additionally, Elvish opens up about being scammed by someone he previously 'sat with' in 2022 but refrains from naming them.

While his family had an indescribable reaction to his latest acquisition, his friends were equally thrilled.

For those unaware, Elvish found himself embroiled in a significant controversy following his arrest in the snake venom case. He spent 14 days behind bars but was released on bail before the completion of the aforementioned period.