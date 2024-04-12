 Elvish Yadav REACTS To Munawar Faruqui Getting Attacked With Eggs: 'Kamyabi Ke Saath Aisi Cheezein Aati Hai' (VIDEO)
Recently, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was attacked with eggs when he visited a sweet shop at Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai.

Updated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
A few days ago, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui encountered an unfortunate incident at Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai, where two shopkeepers got embroiled in a fight, and that led to egg pelting and he was also attacked.

Reacting to this, Elvish Yadav, in a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, said that with success, such things tend to happen. "I haven’t experienced any such incident myself, but what happened recently is also very wrong. I won’t say it’s a good thing or that I won’t troll. I definitely want to say that in such situations, a person feels very alone. It feels really bad that people are doing such things."

Check out the video:

"Yes, it’s true that with success, you encounter both good and bad people, but by God’s grace, nothing like this has ever happened to us. We wouldn’t want this to happen to us or anyone else," Yadav said in Hindi.

After Munawar was attacked, during an Instagram Live, he addressed the incident and said that there was a fight between two shopkeepers and seeing them fight, he lost his cool too. "Who would beat someone of their own? I am fine, no egg was thrown at me. One of the uncles and a police officer got hit by the egg. There is a lot of jealousy between these shopkeepers, but if someone is jealous of his own kind then they are not competitors," said the YouTuber.

Reportedly, seven people have been booked over this incident.

