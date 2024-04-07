Elvish Yadav Used Virtual Number To Get Snake Venom, Shocking Details Revealed In 1200-Page Chargesheet

Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on March 17, 2024, in connection with the snake venom case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, five days after his arrest, he was granted bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar district court by furnishing two sureties of ₹50,000 each, officials said.

Recently, a 1200-page chargesheet was filed by Noida Police against Elvish Yadav and eight others in the snake venom-rave party case. A new report by NDTV has revealed shocking details that state that the YouTuber used a virtual phone number to arrange snake venom at parties.

The virtual number provided is not tied to a location or device.

Further, the chargesheet says that whenever a part was organised and snake venom was needed, Elvish would use the virtual number to contact his friend Vinay, and later, he would convey the instructions further to Ishwar, who would then pass them on to the snake charmer.

Lately, the snake charmers would reach the party's locations with their snakes. The police have found Yadav's virtual number on Vinay's call records. Noida police added that the venom extracted from snakes at a banquet hall was owned by Ishwar.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was in touch with snake charmers in jail. Currently, Elvish, Vinay and Ishwar, who had been earlier arrested at out on bail.

Senior police officer Vidya Sagar Mishra told NDTV, "We have filed a chargesheet against all named accused. We have also included statements by an adequate number of witnesses. This includes an expert from Mumbai's Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology."