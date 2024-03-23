VIDEO: Elvish Yadav Protects His Dad Ramvatar From Police Officers After Getting Bail In Gurugram Assault Case

On Saturday, the Gurugram court granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, said police. A few days ago, he was arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

His counsel, Advocate Himanshu Yadav said, The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish a bail bond which would be submitted in the court."

News agency ANI wrote, "A Gurugram Court granted bail to YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in connection with a case under the Noida Assault Case."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of Elvish walking of out jail is doing rounds on the internet, in which, he is seen surrounded by several police officers, his father Ramvatar Yadav is seen standing next to his son.

Elvish is seen protecting his father, which won the hearts of his fans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another video, Elvish could not stop smiling as he walked out of jail and headed to his residence with his father.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to PTI, Elvish was questioned for three hours in connection with the assault case.

"After interrogation, we produced him in the court seeking his 14 days' judicial custody. But the court granted him bail. We will issue notices to other accused to join the investigation," said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

Elvish was granted bail as he and Maxtern had reached a compromise.