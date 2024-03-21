Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: NDPS Act Removed, Police Says 'It Was Clerical Mistake'

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the snake venom case. He was held by Noida Police on March 17 and sent to 14-day judicial custody. According to several media reports, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was imposed on Elvish, which has now been removed.

As per a news report, cops have made a shocking revelation. They have stated that the NDPS act was mistakenly imposed on Elvish and it was a "clerical mistake".

For those unversed, getting a bail is difficult under the NDPS Act. Earlier, it was also reported that Elvish could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Reportedly, Elvish has been shifted to a high-security barrack inside the jail. He was kept in quarantine cell inside the prison, however, a couple of days back he was shifted to a high-security barrack. These barracks are reportedly locked all times and inmates are not allowed to mingle. Two police personnel and one warden are always deployed outside the barrack.

According to news reports, the reality show personality was "sleepless" behind the bars on his first night. He was given three blankets to sleep on the floor. Reportedly, he was served halwa, puri and vegetables inside the jail for dinner on the first day.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Elvish, who had been vehemently denying his involvement in the snake venom case, has confessed to supplying it to rave parties. The YouTuber also admitted that the knew the other five men, who are accused in the case, and had met them on several occasions in the past.

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.