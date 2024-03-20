 Abhishek Kumar Gets Emotional After Elvish Yadav's Arrest In Snake Venom Case, Isha Malviya Extends Support
Elvish Yadav is in a 14-day judicial custody in connection to a snake venom case.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, is currently hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he has been arrested by the Noida Police in a snake venom case. Currently, he is in a 14-day judicial custody in connection to a snake venom case.

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar, reacted to Elvish's arrest and said that he got emotional after seeing Yadav's parents cry. He wrote, "During this challenging time, I support #ElvishYadav and remain confident in the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu 🙏 Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye. Jai shree ram sab acha ho"

Kumar's co-contestant and ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya said at an event, “Main touch mein nai hu. But everything will get well soon. More power to him and his parents.” 

Bebika Durve, who was in Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Elvish told ETimes, "Elvish has been supportive of my work and his army has also supported me through my rough phases. He is going through a low phase and I feel sad for his parents. They must be hurt but my prayers are with them and him."

"Stay strong Elvish and family. It's heart-wrenching to see parents going through so much distress and hurt watching their son suffer. May God give them strength to pass through such situations and hopefully times will get better," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the latest update in the case is that Elvish's friend Vinay Yadav has also been arrested. Noida police issued a statement, while another accused Ishwar, was also arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

