WATCH: Fan Forcefully Enters Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar's Car To Click Selfie - Here's What Happened Next

Actor Abhishek Kumar's fan following has gone up by leaps and bounds ever since he emerged to be the first runner up of the reality show Bigg Boss 17, however, he had to encounter a rather shocking incident due to his fandom on Saturday night, after a man entered his car out of nowhere, all in a bid to click a picture with him.

A video of the scary incident has now surfaced online in which Abhishek can be seen exiting an event and sitting in his car when a fan suddenly jumped inside from the other door. He quickly positioned himself in the seat next to the actor, and urged him to look into the camera for a selfie.

Abhishek looked visibly shocked over the sudden intrusion, however, he kept his calm and clicked a picture before asking the man to get out of his car. As the guards and paparazzi tried to get the fan out of the car, he was seen getting agitated and asking the actor to click one good picture with him.

Abhishek made sure to quickly zoom off the venue as soon as the fan clicked a picture and stepped out of the car.

Bigg Boss 17 concluded in the first week of February, with Munawar Faruqui emerging to be the winner of the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan.

Abhishek ended up being the first runner up and post the show, he received a warm welcome by his friends and family members. He was seen dancing to the beats of dhol outside his residence and he has become an overnight sensation on social media.