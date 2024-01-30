'Unhone Kuch Kiya': Did Abhishek Kumar HInt At Bigg Boss 17 Results Being Rigged? (WATCH)

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss17 concluded on Sunday and Munawar Faruqui was announced as the winner by host Salman Khan, while Abhishek Kumar ended up being the first runner up. However, a new video has now surfaced online in which the latter can be seen hinting at the result being rigged.

Post the finale, Abhishek received a grand welcome at his residence by his family members and friends. A video in which he can be seen conversing with his family has now gone viral on the internet and in that, he can be seen claiming that he was leading until a day before the grand finale.

He also stated that the makers might have "done something" to the final results. "Kal tak main he tha. Vo aaj unhone kuch kiya," he can be heard saying the video.

However, he has not officially commented on the same and has maintained that he was happy that the audience loved and accepted him as he is.

Abhishek and Munawar were best friends on the show, and even after the comedian was declared as the winner, the Udaariyaan actor was seen giving him a tight hug and cheering for him. Mannara Chopra ended up being the second runner-up, while Ankita Lokhande was declared to be the third runner-up. Arun Mashettey ended at the fifth place.

Meanwhile, Abhishek was welcomed to the beats of dhol at his residence. Several photos and videos have gone viral in which his father can be seen doing an aarti and welcoming him inside the house. The actor was also seen dancing outside his house as men played the dhol and his friends cheered for him.