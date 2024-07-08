Guru Dutt Birth Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Legendary Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | July 08, 2024
Guru Dutt, a beloved figure in Indian cinema, left behind a timeless legacy with his films. He also received National Film Awards for Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.
On the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary, take a look at some of his best works and where you can watch them online.
Kaagaz Ke Phool is a romantic film which was released in 1959. The talented Guru Dutt had directed the film. It is one of the finest films in Indian cinema and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sanjh Aur Savera is a romantic film which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Aar Paar is a comedy film which was directed by Guru Dutt. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Sahab Biwi Aur Ghulam was directed by Abrar Alvi. It is based on Bimal Mitra's Bengali novel of the same name. The film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Baaz is an action film which was directed by Guru Dutt. The film is available on YouTube.
12 O'Clock is a mystery thriller film which was directed by Pramod Chakravorty. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pyaasa was directed by Guru Dutt, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
