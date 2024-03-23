Munawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)

On March 17, 2024, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case. Later, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972.

On March 22, Noida Police granted bail to Elvish in the snake venom case. Reacting to this, Munawar Faruqui spoke to the paparazzi when he was asked about his thoughts on Elvish’s bail. Expressing his excitement, he said, "It is good for him, I saw his mom and dad and I know how it feels. Good news hai, so I am happy for him."

Meanwhile, in 2021, Munawar was also arrested on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus for a joke during a stand-up comedy performance.

He was arrested along with four others on the complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaud, the son of BJP MP. After spending 37 days in jail, Munawar was granted bail.

Talking about Elvish's bail, his lawyer Prashant Rathi told PTI on Friday, "The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each which would be submitted in the court.We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow."