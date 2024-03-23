 Munawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMunawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)

Munawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by Noida Police in snake venom case.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image

On March 17, 2024, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case. Later, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972.

On March 22, Noida Police granted bail to Elvish in the snake venom case. Reacting to this, Munawar Faruqui spoke to the paparazzi when he was asked about his thoughts on Elvish’s bail. Expressing his excitement, he said, "It is good for him, I saw his mom and dad and I know how it feels. Good news hai, so I am happy for him."

Check it out:

Read Also
Elvish Yadav Granted Bail 5 Days After Arrest In Snake Venom Case By Noida Police
article-image
Read Also
'Cocaine, Ganja, LSD, Kya Chahiye': Elvish Yadav's Video Goes Viral Days After Arrest In Snake Venom...
article-image

Meanwhile, in 2021, Munawar was also arrested on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus for a joke during a stand-up comedy performance.

He was arrested along with four others on the complaint filed by Eklavya Singh Gaud, the son of BJP MP. After spending 37 days in jail, Munawar was granted bail.

Read Also
11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Elvish Yadav To Munawar Faruqui
article-image
Read Also
Elvish Yadav's Parents Claim YouTuber Does NOT Own ₹1.50 Crore Porsche Car, ₹8 Crore House In...
article-image

Talking about Elvish's bail, his lawyer Prashant Rathi told PTI on Friday, "The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each which would be submitted in the court.We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Visits Baglamukhi & Jwala Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh On 37th Birthday

Kangana Ranaut Visits Baglamukhi & Jwala Devi Temple In Himachal Pradesh On 37th Birthday

Munawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)

Munawar Faruqui On Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case: 'I Know How It Feels' (VIDEO)

'₹5 Lakh For 1 Hour': Anurag Kashyap Will NOT Meet 'Random' People For Free, Says He's Not Doing...

'₹5 Lakh For 1 Hour': Anurag Kashyap Will NOT Meet 'Random' People For Free, Says He's Not Doing...

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda 'Slide' Into Married Life In New Pics From Reception

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda 'Slide' Into Married Life In New Pics From Reception

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married To Punjabi Singer Nisha Bano? Latter Breaks Silence After 'Wedding' Photo...

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married To Punjabi Singer Nisha Bano? Latter Breaks Silence After 'Wedding' Photo...