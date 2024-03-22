Elvish Yadav Granted Bail 5 Days After Arrest In Snake Venom Case By Noida Police

After spending five days in jail, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has finally been granted bail by Noida Police in the snake venom case, under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. He was lodged in Luxor Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Earlier, Yadav was accused of shooting videos with snake venom and live snakes and organising rave parties in the NCR along with five others.

The news was confirmed by Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal. He tweeted, "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega 🙏❤️Bail Granted."

Check it out:

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi told ANI, "The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each."

Meanwhile, recently, Elvish's parents claimed that their son does not own luxury cars showcased in his YouTube videos.

As per police sources, Elvish on Monday confessed to arranging snakes and snake venom at rave parties organised by him.

In November 2023, Elvish and 5 others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for providing snake venom to a party in Noida’s Sector 51.