'Cocaine, Ganja, LSD, Kya Chahiye': Elvish Yadav's Video Goes Viral Days After Arrest In Snake Venom Case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in a controversy ever since he was named as an accused in the snake venom case. On March 17, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was arrested by Noida Police and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Several shocking revelations about Elvish have been made in the last few days and now, an old video has gone viral in which the YouTuber is heard talking about 'cocaine' and 'snake bike'.

"Cocaine, MD, snake bite, LSD, ganja, hash, cream... kya chahiye bhai?' There are different types of drugs," Elvish is saying in the video.

However, the full video has not surfaced and only a part of it has been doing the rounds. It has been widely shared by netizens on X. The Free Press Journal could not verify the authenticity of the old viral video.

Take a look at the clip here:

Elvish Yadav is talking about snake bite and other drugs in this video with other YouTubers.



Dots are getting connected now ✌️ pic.twitter.com/S2APTGZYTW — Dr Nimo Yadav Commentary (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2024

According to several media reports, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was imposed on Elvish, which has now been removed. Cops have stated that the NDPS act was mistakenly imposed on Elvish and it was a "clerical mistake".

For those unversed, getting a bail is difficult under the NDPS Act. Earlier, it was also reported that Elvish could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Reportedly, Elvish has been shifted to a high-security barrack inside the jail. He was kept in quarantine cell inside the prison, however, a couple of days back, he was shifted to a high-security barrack.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Elvish, who had been vehemently denying his involvement in the snake venom case, has confessed to supplying it to rave parties. The YouTuber also admitted that the knew the other five men, who are accused in the case, and had met them on several occasions in the past.

In February 2024, days after it was reported that Elvish might land in legal trouble as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found the presence of snake venom in the samples seized at the rave party, he shared a video to slam media and those questioning him.

In a video, Elvish had said that the media is behind him and wants to cover everything he does. Denying all the allegations against him, Elvish said "main nanga hokar naachunga" if someone proves he was present in the rave party.