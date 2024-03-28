Elvish Yadav Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple After Bail In Snake Venom Case

Controversial YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, recently landed in Mumbai and was seen seeking blessings at the reverred Siddhivinayak temple in the city on Wednesday evening. His visit to the temple comes days after he was granted bail in the infamous snake venom case.

Elvish took to his Instagram stories in the late hours of Wednesday and shared a picture of himself seeking blessings at the temple in front of Lord Ganesha. He was accompanied by friends Raghav Sharma and Lovekesh Kataria.

Around the same time, Elvish also shared a picture of himself posing with his entire family and wrote, "My Backbone".

Elvish snake venom case

On March 17, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police after they claimed to have found evidence about the YouTuber's involvement in the snake venom case.

Elvish has been accused of procuring and supplying snake venom to rave parties in Gurugram and Noida. While he vehemently denied the accusations levelled against him, the cops stated that they had strong proof against him.

An official with the Noida Police also stated that money was not the only motivator for Elvish to supply snake venom, and that he did it also to show his "swag" to his fans. He wanted to show the people around him that he was unafraid of the law, cops claimed.

After spending five days in jail, Elvish was granted bail on March 22, just ahead of Holi. He was then seen jetting off to Gujarat to host a grand Holi party.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Wildlife Protection Act and an investigation in the snake venom case is underway.