'Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time...': Elvish Yadav Takes Dig At Munawar Faruqui's Hookah Bar Raid Case

Hours after Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was detained after a hookah bar was raided in Mumbai, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took a dig at him, and asked if winning the reality show was a bad omen. Elvish too was recently arrested in the infamous snake venom case.

Soon after news about Munawar being booked in the hookah bar raid case surfaced online, Elvish took to his X handle and tweeted, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mumbai Police raided a hookah bar in the Fort locality in the late hours of Tuesday after they received a tip off that tobacco-induced hookah was being served at the bar under the pretence of herbal hookah.

Munawar, along with six others, were detained after the cops raided the hookah bar. However, they were later released after notices were served to them.

Read Also 'Tired' Munawar Faruqui Flies Out Of Mumbai After Being Booked In Hookah Bar Raid Case

The comedian has been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Munawar was seen jetting out of Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday soon after getting released by the cops.

As for Elvish, he was arrested on March 17 by the Noida Police after being accused of supplying snake venom at rave parties in Noida and Gurugram. The YouTuber was lodged in a high-security jail and was granted bail after spending five days in prison.

Read Also 11 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Went To Jail: Munawar Faruqui To Elvish Yadav

He has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and several sections of IPC.