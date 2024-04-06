Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Noida Police Files 1200-Page Chargesheet Against YouTuber, 7 Others

Noida Police has filed a 1200-page chargesheet against popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and seven others in the Surajpur court on Saturday (April 6). According to media reports, police also recorded the statements of 24 witnesses in the chargesheet.

Now, cops are gathering data on cases registered against the YouTuber in Noida and Gurugram. The chargesheet also reportedly incorporates a report affirming snake venom analysis from a Jaipur laboratory.

Reportedly, videos pertaining to the snake venom case, call logs, and additional electronic evidence have been utilised as foundational evidence.

In November 2023, an FIR was filed against Elvish, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including five snake charmers. In March 2024, three more individuals, including Elvish, were arrested in connection with the case.

Days after Elvish was arrested and sent to judicial custody, a new FIR was lodged against the controversial YouTuber for featuring certain prohibited snakes in one of his music videos.

Animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta had approached the court last month to complain about the snakes used in his music video, post which an FIR was lodged against him by the Gurugram Police.

Elvish snake venom case

On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the Noida Police after they claimed to have found evidence about the YouTuber's involvement in the snake venom case. Elvish has been accused of procuring and supplying snake venom to rave parties in Gurugram and Noida. While he vehemently denied the accusations levelled against him, the cops stated that they had strong proof against him.

After spending five days in jail, Elvish was granted bail on March 22, just ahead of Holi. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Wildlife Protection Act and an investigation in the snake venom case is underway.