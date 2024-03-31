New FIR Against Elvish Yadav For Featuring Prohibited Snakes In Music Video With Singer Fazilpuria

Controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav's troubles with snakes seems to have no end. After spending five days in jail in the snake venom case, a new FIR has now been lodged against the YouTuber for featuring certain prohibited snakes in one of his music videos.

Animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta had approached the court recently to complain about the snakes used in his music video, post which an FIR was lodged against him by the Gurugram Police.

Gupta, who works with BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals, stated that along with Elvish, 50 other people were also seen in the music video featuring snakes that are prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act and demanded strict action against the accused.

Along with Elvish, singer Rahul Yadav, popularly known as Fazilpuria, the name behind the chartbuster Kar Gayi Chull, has also been booked by the Gurugram Police.

The FIR comes days after Elvish was arrested and sent to jail in the snake venom case. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was accused of procuring and supplying snake venom to rave parties in Gurugram and Noida.

While Elvish pleaded innocence, the Noida Police stated that they had enough evidence against the YouTuber to initiate an investigation against him. After spending five days in jail, he was released on bail, but he has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Wildlife Protection Act.

The cops also stated that Elvish did not just supply the snake venom to earn money, but to also prove to his fans and followers that he was unbothered by the law enforcement agencies and that he was no scared of anyone.