Munawar Faruqui To Make His Acting Debut, Treats Fans With A Teaser Of His Film 'First Copy' On Eid

Munawar Faruqui's fame knows no bounds and this has been witnessed time and again with his public appearances too. From being a renowned comedian to being the winner of two popular reality shows, Munawar's fame has grown leaps and bounds.

Well, looks like there is nothing the popular comedian does not want to tap in to and Munawar's recent announcement proves the same. The Bigg Boss 17 winner took to his Instagram handle today to announce his acting debut. Munawar shared the teaser of his upcoming film, titled, 'First Copy' and needless to say the teaser has raised the anticipation amongst his fans.

The teaser will see Munawar in an all new avatar and this avatar of the popular comedian is something that his audience may not have seen before.

Munawar was recently surrounded by a few controversies after being caught in a raid at a hookah parlour. The popular comedian also faced egg pelting a few days back.