'Meri Gully Mein...': Munawar Faruqui REACTS To Getting Mobbed By Fans In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Stand up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was mobbed by a sea of fans as he stepped out to attend an Iftar party at Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai, on Monday evening. Several pictures and videos of Munawar have been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which he is seen surrounded by hundreds of fans who came to get a glimpse of him.

Things escalated when the crowd went out of control as they expressed their excitement upon seeing Munawar. It became difficult for Munawar to walk on the busy street as fans mobbed him.

A video has now gone viral on the internet in which Munawar can be seen greeting his fans and thanking them for their love. However, the mob tried to get as close to him as possible in a bid to take selfies with him.

Munawar is currently enjoying all the love he's getting from his fans. In fact, getting mobbed has become a common occurrence for Munawar every time he steps out in public.

Reacting to getting mobbed, Munawar shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Meri gully mein... meri gully mein."

Munawar's popularity soared after he lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. In the past, he made headlines for fearlessly addressing a spectrum of subjects, including politics and religion.

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp, emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, defeating finalists Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.