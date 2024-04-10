Eid In Mumbai: Eggs Hurled At Munawar Faruqui In Mohammad Ali Road, Bigg Boss Winner Expresses Anger; (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

Eggs were thrown at a sweet shop after 'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui visited the place | Instagram

The proprietor of a sweet shop has lodged a complaint with the Pydhonie police, alleging that individuals and a rival shop owner, upset over 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Farooqui's appearance at his shop, caused a disturbance by pelting eggs at Munawar Faruqui. Consequently, the Pydhonie police have filed a case and served a notice to the hotelier and his staff accused of throwing eggs.

Based on information provided by the police, Faruqui attended an Iftar party on Tuesday (April 9) at Mohammad Ali Road. A video circulating on social media shows his fans causing chaos amidst a large crowd. Faruqui visited the Noorani sweet shop near Minara Masjid, where fans gathered to see him. Suddenly, eggs were thrown at the sweet shop, leading to some people attempting to cause disturbance. Akhtar Noorani, the shop owner, filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police regarding the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Allegations are that a hotel proprietor and his staff pelted eggs at Munawar Faruqui and verbally attacked him because they were upset that he visited another establishment. Consequently, Pydhonie police have filed charges against seven individuals under multiple sections including rioting, threats, and unlawful assembly. Police mentioned that all seven individuals were issued notices under section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

To catch a glimpse of Farooqui, a crowd of fans gathered at Mohammad Ali Road on Tuesday. His videos have gone viral on social media.

Farooqui was also seen passing through the crowd. This time, he seems to be taken aback as well. Meanwhile, sources say that the controversy occurred at Noorani Mithai Shop.