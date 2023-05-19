Don 3 Flop without Shah Rukh Khan: Netizens slam Farhan Akhtar for replacing him with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has reportedly replaced Shah Rukh Khan as the lead in Don 3, leaving fans dismayed. Several fans of SRK are disappointed with the news and lashed out at actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar for the same.

Speculations arose when it was rumoured that Singh would sign a significant film prior to commencing work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. It appears that this coveted project is none other than Don 3.

Shah Rukh Khan has lost interest in the project?

For years, enthusiasts of Shah Rukh Khan eagerly awaited the film's release, heightened by Ritesh Sidwani's announcement that Farhan Akhtar was busy penning the script. However, it was later revealed that Khan himself expressed disinterest in the movie.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan believes that Don 3 does not align with his current cinematic preferences. The superstar already has Jawan slated for release, followed by Dunki in December.

Additionally, he is actively exploring diverse scripts from Bollywood and South Indian filmmakers.

Fans criticize makers for replacing SRK with Ranveer Singh

Fans have vehemently criticized the makers for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3, urging them to initiate a fresh franchise with the talented Padmaavat star, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess and magnetic personality. A glimpse of the disgruntled reactions can be witnessed in the tweets below.

Check out what Twitter users said:

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially confirmed these reports. Furthermore, Singh is set to reunite with Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

While the disappointment among fans is palpable, only time will tell how this casting decision unfolds. The film industry, known for its unpredictable nature, is no stranger to surprising twists and turns. As the anticipation builds, enthusiasts eagerly await official statements to clarify the fate of Don 3 and the roles of its leading actors