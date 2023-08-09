Don 3: Netizens 'Disappointed' With Ranveer Singh's First Look, Say 'Nobody Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan'

The first look of Ranveer Singh as Don in Don 3 was officially unveiled by the makers on Wednesday, August 9. Director Farhan Akhtar shared a video which introduces Ranveer's character and it has left netizens divided.

While fans praised Ranveer's intriguing first look, other felt that Shah Rukh Khan cannot be replaced by any other actor, especially for Don franchise.

The video begins with Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera. He is seen wearing a jacket, boots and lights a cigarette. He then says the iconic "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue and introduces himself as Don.

The video was also shared by Ranveer on his official social media accounts. "A New Era Begins. #Don3," he captioned the post.

Soon after he posted the teaser, a user commented, "It's ok to reboot the franchise, but using the title Don 3 shows you makers are misusing SRK's stardom, SRK will always remain the iconic Don."

Another wrote, "Don nahi chapri Don 😂 Srk had class mate. Good luck though."

"I love RV… but DON has to be SRK. Honestly the dialogues would have been far more powerful in the voice of SRK," read another comment.

"Yeh don 1 ghante mai pakda jayega," wrote another user.



The news of Ranveer starring in Don 3 comes a day after Farhan officially announced the project. In his long note, he also mentioned that he will take the film series forward in a new interpretation with an actor whose 'talent and versatility' he has long admired.

A part of his note read, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025."

Ranveer and Farhan had earlier collaborated for Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riesh Sidhwani, Don 3 is schedule to hit the big screens in 2025.

