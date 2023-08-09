Video: Ranveer Singh's FIRST Look As Don Out; Actor Says 'A New Era Begins'

The first look of Ranveer Singh as Don was shared by the makers on Wednesday (August 9), a day after director Farhan Akhtar officially announced Don 3. The third installment is one of the most-awaited films which is schedule to hit the big screens in 2025.

Ranveer took to his official social media accounts to share his first look. Along with the intriguing video, Ranveer wrote, "A New Era Begins. #Don3."

In the introductory video, Ranveer as Don is seen lighting a cigarette. He then says the most iconic dialogue, "11 mulkon ki police dhoondhti hai mujhe, par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun? Main hu Don."

Check out the video here:

The teaser surely promises some thrilling action and dialoguebaazi. However, the lead actress of the film has not been announced officially by the makers yet.

Ranveer Singh is all set to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character. He has replaced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who starred in the first two installments of the franchise.

On August 8, Farhan had officially announced Don 3 with a video which just mentioned the number 3. It read, "A new era begins." The actor-director also recalled making Don and Don 2 with Shah Rukh, and hoped that people love the new actor in Don 3 the same way they loved Amitabh Bachchan (in 1978 film Don) and SRK.

Don 3 is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment. It will release in theatres in 2025.

