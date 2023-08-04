Karanvir Bohra 'Not Sorry' After 'Objectifying' Soundous Moufakir At Award Show (WATCH)

Popular actor Karanvir Bohra has reacted to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Soundous Moufakir accusing him of 'objectifying' her and passing sexist comments. For those unversed, Soundous took to her official Instagram account to slam the Shararat actor.

Soundous was honoured at an award show recently where Karanvir said something which did not go down well with her.

Now, Karanvir shared a video to clarify his remark, however, he did not take Soundous' name. He said he generally wouldn't respond to those who seek attention and added, "This lady made a statement about me after a week apparently me making a remark on her, that's what she thought. But I am pretty glad that the lady put up the video."

"It was sarcasm, that don't flirt with her on stage. Then he said, ‘Arre main isko ghar le jau (Should I take her home)?’ So that was his comment. So if she felt bad, she should have felt bad about his statement. I never told her. My straight comment was to the host," Karanvir added in the video.

The actor also said he is not sorry in this case as he was not the one to 'objectify' her.

"I am not sorry because I didn’t say anything to you. The host objectified you. So you misunderstood that and yes, your Hindi is not that clear and you don’t understand it clearly, so you need to learn Hindi. So if you want to make it another post or story, please make it for the host. Thank you very much, have a very good day, may God bless you," he concluded his video.

What did Karanvir say at the award show?

In a clip shared by Soundous, she is heard speaking in Hindi and the host said that she deserved an award for that. He then turned towards Karanvir sitting in the audience.

Reportedly, Karanvir is then heard saying, "Tu yeh award le ja (You take this award)." The host then pointed at Soundous, and asked, "Should I take this award home?" Soundous raised her eyebrows and said, "Aise kaise baat karte rahe hai?"

She also posted a note, which read, "'Take this award home' says @karanvirbohra to the host, objectifying me. This is a common objectification faced by multiple women inside this industry and outside, all over the world. So let me just say this – I'm not an award, I'm not a trophy, I'm not something you can just joke about taking home. The way men are always ready to demean a woman's achievements and their proud moments by passing sexist, misogynistic comments disgusts me and I wonder when this will stop."

Soundous is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She won Splitsvilla 14 with Hamid Barkiz.