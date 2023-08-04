Chinmayi Sripada Slams Troll Who Asked Her To Leave India For THIS Reason

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed a Twitter user who asked her to leave India. On Friday (August 4), Chinmayi reacted to a video of an Indian girl, studying in Canada, who said leaving India was her 'dream'. However, her comment left netizens divided.

Chinmayi was among those who defended the girl's choice and wished that "women could go somewhere safer."

Reacting to the viral video, Chinmayi wrote on Twitter, "She is able to walk freely in a country which is not her home. This person and the replies will explain why. I am glad she could leave. Honestly I really wish all our women could just go off somewhere safer."

Soon after she shared the tweet, a user replied, "I am surprised you are still in India? To make money maybe, which trumps over personal safety? I guess so."

However, Chinmayi was in no mood to ignore the troll and she decided to give a befitting reply. She penned a lengthy note which read, "Not surprised your fragile ego takes a hit over someone making money, or having a successful career. I and my career, my work, will continue to exist despite Twitter or X or Y. The same cannot be said of you."

She added, "Long after you and I are gone - a lot my songs, I daresay with all humility, will play on. You are a Twitter handle of a movie character with a spelling mistake. 🤷🏻‍♀Get a grip. A woman remarking the lack of safety and dingbat responses are - why are you here? Leave India."

Chinmayi is quite active on social media and she often shares her views on various social issues.

The singer often makes headlines and has been subjected to a lot of abuse on social media since she spoke out for the #MeToo movement and named some prominent figures in the Tamil film industry who exploit women and attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with girls.