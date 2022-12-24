Singer Chinmayi Sripada slams trolls for sexual comments on Nayanthara's video: 'Were all these men breastfed?'

Indian actress Nayanthara was recently spotted at the screening of her horror film 'Connect'. The actress appeared with her husband Vignesh Shivan at the event wearing a grey turtle neck top along with a floral skirt.

Nayanthara's promotional event pictures and videos are all over the internet. As the pictures and videos surfaced online, some users trolled the actress with lewd comments under the posts.

Slamming the comments, singer Chinmayi Sripada brought the incident to everyone's notice and also criticised the media outlet which shared the video for restricting her ability to react to the post.

Chinmayi Sripada's reaction

Taking her social media handle, Chinmayi slammed the trolls for the lewd comments on Nayanthara's video.

She wrote, "I am wondering - were all these men breastfed or not? I wonder what'll happen if these men have daughters. No wonder so many mothers want their daughters to wear a dupatta around their own sons and husbands. Do they know that men will sexualise and cannot control their pheeelings even if it is their own daughter/sister?"

About 'Connect'

The Tamil horror film 'Connect' released in theatres on December 22, and is receiving rave reviews from the audience. It is produced by Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan and is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. It also stars Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai.

'Connect' is now also gearing up for its Hindi release. The horror-flick is set to hit the silver screens in Hindi on December 30.