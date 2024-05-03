Gippy Grewal Recalls Selling Off Ancestral Land At 16 For Father's Treatment: 'I Belong To Kisaan Family'

Gippy Grewal |

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal has made a name for himself in the industry. He is known for his acting chops, and giving big blockbuster in Punjab hits. Recently, Gippy shed some light about his childhood, and struggle that he dealt with as his father suffered a stroke, which put the entire family in a difficult position. In order to saves his father, he had to sell of their ancestral land.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Gippy revealed, “When I was very young, things were decent, we had a nice house… But when I turned 16-17, my father had a stroke. He was paralysed, his kidney failed and he needed a transplant. I spent two or three years in and out of hospitals. I belong to a kisan family, but we sold off all the land we had. It was a real low.”

Gippy further revealed that his father wanted him to become a single, but due to financial struggles, he couldn't launch him. According to him, “The trend in the late 1990's was to make music videos, which meant that releasing an album and videos would cost Rs 5 lakh. My dad wanted me to become a singer, but we didn’t have the money. So, I put together some resources with the help of my cousins and made an album.”

He also revealed making eight thousand rupees from his first show. He concluded,“He wasn’t there to see my success, and that’s something that I’ll always regret. He was my biggest champion; he would train me and give me feedback; he would always ask me about my shows.”

His father passed away back in 2003, after which Gippy rose to fame in the industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Phatte Dinde Chakk, Punjabi, Manje Bistre 3, and Widow Colony.