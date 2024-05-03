Who Is Raj Nayani? Know About Actor Who Was Called 'P*rn Star' By BJP's Chitra Wagh

Raj Nayani is a popular name in the television industry. Recently, he grabbed headlines after BJP leader Chitra Wagh called him a p*rn star during her recent press conference.

Further, she also questioned the role featured in the advertisement, in which he was involved in shooting sleazy videos for an adult video platform, Ullu.

Reacting to this, Raj said, "I am a character actor and for insulting an artist, BJP leader Chitra Wagh should take back her words and apologise to me; otherwise, I will file a defamation suit against her even if I don't want to."

Who Is Raj Nayani?

Raj has been a part of short films like Daru 2 Peg, Chhed Ka Chakkar and a series, Palang Tod, which was released in Ullu.

Further, he has also been a part of Voot Select's series, Ilegal 2 and television serials like Star Plus' Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Pandya Store, and Pushpa Impossible, among others.

Raj also starred in Sunny Deol's Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which also featured Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt and Saranya Ponvannan.

He has also acted in Vidyut Jammwal's IB71, which was a spy thriller film also starring Anupam Kher and Vishal Jetwa.

The actor has also been featured in several advertisements.