Vidyut Jammwal SLAMS Film Critic Sumit Kadel For Demanding Bribe, Latter Shares Cryptic Note

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! alongside Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and called out film critic Sumit Kadel for demanding bribe.

He shared a screenshot that shows Sumit blocking him on X, the actor wrote, "Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.."

Check out the tweet:

Before Vidyut's tweet, Sumit shared a cryptic note that read, "When popularity turns into arrogance, it's a downfall. Despite nepotism tags, 'khaandaani' stars often exhibit humility. Today, encountered an so called outsider whose rudeness was appalling. Understandably, top industry figures avoid working with him.

While netizens guessed that Sumit was talking about Vidyut, he shared another tweet, "Folks i need to clarify this is not for any superstar or current generation stars.. this post is for someone else who is not a star but think himself as a Bruce Lee | Jacky chan.. I have met almost every lead actor in the industry and sab bade pyaare hai.. sirf yahi ek pagal hai hai jissey meir mulakaat hui.. Industry k log samaj jayenge, aap logo se request hai plz dont demean anyone under the comment section."

While a user asked if he is talking about Akshay Kumar, Sumit said, "They are superstars because they are good humans.. this is for someone else.. Mental case who needs to consult a psychiatrist.."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut will be seen next in Sher Singh Rana.