'Nothing Is More Relaxing': Vidyut Jammwal REACTS To Backlash Over Nude Photos In Jungle

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal created a stir in December last year after he posted pictures of himself being naked in a jungle in the Himalayas. The actor was criticised for his photos by a section of the internet and he has now revealed that he has been doing it for the past 14 years and is rather proud of it.

Vidyut stated that every year, he takes out 15-20 days from his busy schedule and spends time with himself in the wilderness where not many travel. "I’ve been doing this for 14 years. This is the first time I’ve posted something. I live a luxurious life for the last five or seven years it’s been a little different like everything is taken care of by somebody, everything. I spend about 15 to 20 days every year of my life spending time with me," he explained.

He went on to say that during these 15 days, he enjoys doing things by himself. "I like putting up my tent, I like getting bored of me, I like reading a book which just doesn’t excite me, I like getting bored, I like spending time with me," he stated.

"This picture that you’re talking about is one of my 14 visits to these places and I thought why not post it? I’m proud of it. Everybody should spend time with themselves even if they can get naked and spend time with you. Nothing is more relaxing because the only person you should not be ashamed of is you," he added.

He compared the backlash and criticism that he received for posting the photos to "mosquitoes biting you", and added that these things don't bother someone if they don't want them to.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Crakk, which is touted to be India's first extreme sports-adventure film. The actor will be seen performing some never-seen-before stunts in the film, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in key roles.

