'Apologise Or Else...': Actor Raj Nayani Threatens Legal Action Against BJP's Chitra Wagh For Calling Him 'P*rn Star' |

Mumbai: Actor Pyarali aka Raj Nayani came down heavily on BJP leader Chitra Wagh for calling him a porn star during her recent press conference. The actor who has worked in several TV shows, web series and even films has criticised the BJP leader for her remarks against him. Additionally, he has demanded a public apology from Wagh threatening legal defamatory action against her if she fails to apologise.

According to a report in ABP Maza, Nayani stressed his dedication to portraying characters with integrity and insisted that Wagh retract her statement or face legal action for defamation. He also clarified that the images presented by Wagh in the press conference were from a web series role and not indicative of his personal character. Nayani accused Wagh of tarnishing his reputation for political gain and expressed his distress over the situation.

BJP's Attack On Sena UBT's Video

The election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections has begun with accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling and opposition parties. A political advertisement by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group has drawn criticism from the BJP. The saffron party questioned whether the Sena UBT's portrayal of Maharashtra's culture includes pop, party and porn.

Wagh Calls Nayani A Porn Star

BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Thursday raised concerns during a press conference, pointing out that the actor featured in the advertisement released by the Sena UBT faction, Raj Nayani, is a porn star. She also questioned his role featured in the advertisement which is involved in shooting sleazy videos for an adult video platform, Ullu.

उबाठ्यांच्या दिवट्यांवर बोललं तर अंधारातील सटरफटर चिलटं फडफडतात…



फडफडणारी मशाल विझण्याआधी आपला बुडाखालचा अंधार पाहिला तर अधिक बरे..

आणि उपदेशाच्या उचापती करण्यापेक्षा साधं उत्तर देत का नाही…?



तुमच्या जाहिरातीत ‘बाप’च जर पॉर्नस्टार असेल, तर काय करायचे..?

तो पॉर्नस्टार आहे की… pic.twitter.com/G5Ls0Fvqxo — Chitra Kishor Wagh (Modi ka Parivar) (@ChitraKWagh) May 2, 2024

Wagh also presented pictures of Nayani in a compromising pose with a female actor in a scene from his adult web series. She further questioned whether using Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to promote such content reflects Maharashtra's true culture.

Wagh Seeks Investigation In The Matter

Chitra Wagh's inquiry also dug into the impact of such advertisements on women's dignity in Maharashtra. The inclusion of a porn star in the Shiv Sena UBT's advertisement has raised eyebrows, especially considering the group's earlier advocacy for nightlife, stated the BJP leader in her address.

Wagh also questioned the company behind the advertisement, its affiliations and its relationship with Uddhav Thackeray. She stressed the need for Uddhav Thackeray to address these concerns to the public. Additionally, Wagh urged for an investigation into the company's connections and its association with Uddhav Thackeray.