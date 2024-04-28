Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Guzar Gayi Raat, Company Gayi Gujarat..,' Shiv Sena UBT Takes A Dig At BJP With Fresh Campaign Video; Watch

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: 'Guzar Gayi Raat, Company Gayi Gujarat..,' Shiv Sena UBT Takes A Dig At BJP With Fresh Campaign Video; Watch |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is witnessing a neck-to-neck battle in the electoral showdown of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Both the alliances in the state the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are trying to win the crucial state at any cost. However, amid the poll buzz, Shiv Sena UBT has kicked a new storm with their latest powerful campaign posted on X. Sena UBT gave a powerful message to the voters by the caption of their video post, "Throw away the job stealers, now take the torch!"

Campaign Video Takes A Dig At BJP

In the 40-second video clip posted on the official X account of the Shiv Sena UBT, one can see a young man sleeping on a bench when a elderly sweeper wakes him up. On waking up, the youth realises that his bag and other stuff are missing.

When he tells the same to the sweeper, the elderly man replies saying, "Someone must've stolen it." Later, the elderly sleeper asks the youth that why was he sleeping on the bench for the whole night? The young man replies saying that he has an interview in the company located there, pointing his finger towards a gate nearby.

In another moment of shock, the young man finds out that the company is missing from the location. When the young man runs towards the gate in shock, asking where has the company gone, the elderly sweeper can be heard saying, "Guzar Gayi Raat, Company Gayi Gujarat" (The night has gone, company went to Gujarat). A board is shown in the video which features, 'The company has shifted to Gujarat' written on it.

As the video concludes, the young man in the video can be seen saying, "Throw away those, who steal jobs.. Take the torch in your hand." The video ends with a picture of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thacekray along with pictures of his son, Uddhav Thackeray and grandson, Aaditya. The image also features an image of the 'flaming torch,' the poll symbol of the Sena UBT.

BJP Handing Over Businesses To Gujarat: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena UBT has always been vocal against the BJP stating that the saffron party has been snatching major businesses from Mumbai and Maharashtra and handing them to Gujarat. Many a times, Uddhav Thackeray and other UBT leaders criticised PM Modi and the centre alleging that the companies are being shifted to Gujarat as part of their bias for the PM's home state.

Both Alliances Trying Their Best To Win Crucial Battle

The state of Maharashtra is witnessing a major battle between both the major alliances in the state. On one hand, the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is putting all their weight to gain dominance in the state with fielding political heavyweights in major constituencies. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena UBT, Congress and the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction is trying their best to gain grounds in the state with countless efforts to gain the public's support at the grassroots level.

BJP is confident about winning maximum seats in the ongoing elections. However, according to reports, this time the saffron party is predicted to win less seats than they bagged in the previous polls. In the 2019 election, the BJP, in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena, secured a remarkable number of seats in Maharashtra. The BJP contested 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, winning an impressive 23 of them.

Shiv Sena too performed excellently. However, recent political upheavals have altered the landscape, with defections affecting alliance dynamics. Shiv Sena, which split in 2022 had won 18 out of the 23 seats in the past election, however, 13 of the 18 MPs from the undivided Shiv Sena have moved to the CM Shinde-led faction, called as the real 'Shiv Sena' now.

With two phases of elections completed, Maharashtra still has three phases of polling left to decide the fate of the 48-seat crucial state. The results of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.