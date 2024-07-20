Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers To Announce New Show For Star Plus, Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan Approached (EXCLUSIVE)

Star Plus' Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the show has now slipped down to the fifth spot post Shakti Arora's exit, it has still maintained a strong viewership.

The Free Press Journal has learnt of some exclusive scoop about the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin coming up with an altogether new project for Star Plus. Our well placed source closely associated to the show reveals to us that the makers are planning to bring in a new show for Star Plus soon. Our source says, ''Yes, things are in pipeline as of now. The show is a remake of a Kannada show.'' Spilling details on the storyline of the show, another source close to production house reveals, ''It is the story of a girl who is an avid animal lover and aspires to become a vet. She falls in love with a boy and the two of them are all set to get married, however, he passes away on the day of their wedding. After which, the girl is made to get married to the boy's younger brother. Initially at loggerheads, the couple eventually navigates their ways through all the hatred and anger and fall in love with each other.''

When we asked our source about the actors who have been approached, the said person stated, ''Aditi Sharma has been approached. The channel is very keen on having her on board. However, she has already signed another show, so this may not work out. Vikram Singh Chauhan too has been approached to play the male lead, but as of now he is busy with a web series, so we do not have his dates yet, lets see what happens. If his dates match, we may have him on board.''

Further talking about the female lead of the show, the source reveals, ''The makers are more likely to get a fresh face on board as the female lead. Things are in a very nascent stage, lets see what happens.''

From what we have been informed, the show may go on floor by the end of the month, however, we await official confirmation on the above information. We tried reaching out to Aditi Sharma for her comments but the actress remained unavailable.