TV actor Vikram Singh Chauhan ties the knot with girlfriend Sneha Shkukla

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan has has tied the knot with his girlfriend Sneha Shkukla. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony and shared the pictures from their wedding on Friday.

Sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony, Vikram wrote, "We just became official - With the blessings of our parents and God - Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love."

The beautiful photo shows the groom in a white sherwani, while Sneha is seen wearing a traditional red ensemble.