TV actor Vikram Singh Chauhan ties the knot with girlfriend Sneha Shkukla

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan has has tied the knot with his girlfriend Sneha Shkukla. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony and shared the pictures from their wedding on Friday.
Sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony, Vikram wrote, "We just became official - With the blessings of our parents and God - Sneha and I entered into a new phase of our life. Amidst all that’s going on we decided not to have any grand celebration, but have a small intimate ceremony, though we missed having our friends and family with us on our special day. Thank you for all the love."
The beautiful photo shows the groom in a white sherwani, while Sneha is seen wearing a traditional red ensemble.
After the 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' actor shared the photo on social media, several friends from the industry took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.
"Congratulations finalllyyy!!!love you guys and may god bless you eeeee ! Sooo happy as soon as everything gets okay we have to party now @sneha_shkukla @vikramsingh_chauhan," wrote Aditi Sharma.
Amar Upadhyay commented, "Finally... @vikramsingh_chauhan Finally ,wish you both a wonderful life ahead."
"Congrats bhai," wrote Asha Negi.
Priya Banerjee, Bhavini Purohit, Shruti Sharma and Namik Paul were among the others who congratulated the newly-wed couple.
Vikram, who made his debut with popular drama series 'Qubool Hai', has starred in shows like 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door' and 'Ek Deewaana Tha' He was also seen in ALTBalaji's 'Baarish', which starred Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi in lead roles.
According to her Instagram bio, Sneha Shkukla is a lawyer by profession.
