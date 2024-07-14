Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar & Asim Riaz Lock Horns, Latter Asks Former To 'Lick' His Shoes (VIDEO)

Colors TV's one of the most popular reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to make a comeback on television on the 27th of July. Before the release of the show, promos of the same have been released by the channel and one such promo featuring Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's ugly spat has been garnering a lot of buzz.

Read Also Abhishek Kumar Thanks God For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Says THIS About Bigg Boss

In this promo released by the channel, both Abhishek and Asim can be seen getting into a heated spat. Well, Niyati Fatnani can be seen narrating to Rohit Shetty how Asim began speaking about experiencing pain ever since they boarded the flight to Romania. Asim, irked by Niyati states that she cannot get it because she has not reached that 'level' yet. Niyati then responds to Asim stating she does not even want to get to his level. Replying to Rohit Shetty, Asim states that a few contestants have formed a 'jhund' (group) against him. Intervening, Abhishek Kumar asks Asim why is he fighting. Asim then replies to Abhishek saying that he will fight and that they should not speak to him. Abhishek then loses his calm on Asim and the two indulge in a verbal spat. While Shalin Bhanot was seen intervening in the spat, Asim was seen pointing towards his shoes and asked Abhishek to lick it. Asim said, 'Aaja, le chaat.'

For the uninformed, there were also stories about Asim Riaz being shown the exit door after a fallout with Rohit Shetty where he mentioned to him that he will only be a part of the show if Abhishek and Shalin were eliminated. However, there was not a clear confirmation on the news.