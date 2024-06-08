 THIS Bigg Boss Contestant Makes Shocking Revelations About Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Says, 'He Would Impose..'
Asim Riaz, who was earlier in the news after his alleged fallout with Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot and his eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has been making headlines yet again after his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant made shocking revelations about him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz has been in the headlines ever since the show went on floors. From his participation in the show to his alleged fallout with Rohit Shetty, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, Asim has been in the news for a while now. While Asim has refrained from commenting on the same, in another news, the actor has yet again faced an accusation and this time from his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik.

Abu Malik, who was on the show with Asim Riaz was asked about his eviction from the show. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant went ahead to address Asim as an 'arrogant man.' Abu stated that Asim has always had temper issues and he is an arrogant and insecure person too. He also states that Asim holds grudges against people who do not side with him and do things according to him.

Abu said, ''This is his basic nature actually. A leopard can't change his skin no matter what. He is a guy who flares up. He had epic battles with Sidharth Shukla on Big Boss 13. If anyone goes against him, he carries a grudge against them. He has a lot of inbuilt insecurity. He tries to make everything ugly which I feel is inherent. When I was with him, I could see that he was very insecure. I had told him that he would be very successful after Bigg Boss but he used to talk about economics a lot. He once told me how he used to sell dry fruits. God gave him something and he is something. But the level of his arrogance is too much, it’s visible now.

Further, talking about Asim and Himanshi's breakup, Abu revealed of what he heard about their breakup at Arti Singh's wedding and said, ''It feels like he was imposing on what she should and shouldn’t do. That was the reason and I heard about it at Arti’s wedding. Himanshi has a career to build. Actors have to give each other space. Between Asim and Himanshi, space was evidently not there. She must have walked out of the relationship.”

Well, if rumors are to be believed, Asim Riaz is now back in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after apologising to Rohit Shetty.

