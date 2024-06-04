 Asim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAsim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports

Asim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports

Amid reports of Asim Riaz's abrupt eviction from Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, a new media report reveals that the rapper had verbally abused Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image

Both Asim Riaz's entry and exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have emerged as one of the most talked about subjects off late. The rapper, who made a comeback to the reality genre with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has apparently already been shown the exit door.

Read Also
Before His Exit From Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz Had Major Altercation With Shalin Bhanot,...
article-image

While there have been various reports surrounding the exit of Asim Riaz, what is widely being reported is Asim got in a heated spat with fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot and verbally abused him. While both Asim and Shalin were engaged in a spat, Abhishek Kumar intervened making matters worse. Commenting on Shalin and Abhishek, Asim also mentioned that he buys a new car every three months and further asked the makers of the show to remove the two of them if they want him on the show. Amid all the escalation, Shilpa Shinde was seen supporting the former stating he was being provoked. However, one thing led to another and Asim was finally evicted from the show.

Some media reports also stated that the popular rapper got in a heated spat with host Rohit Shetty, following which he was asked to leave the show immediately. While there has been no official confirmation from the channel or the actors and their teams, Asim's early eviction will definitely come as a shocker to his fans who were waiting to see him back onscreen.

Read Also
Asim Riaz THROWN OUT Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Fall Out With Rohit Shetty: Reports
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Desh Tere Baap Ka Hai?': Aly Goni SLAMS Troll For Calling Him 'Mulla', Questioning His Post On Lok...

'Desh Tere Baap Ka Hai?': Aly Goni SLAMS Troll For Calling Him 'Mulla', Questioning His Post On Lok...

Asim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports

Asim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports

Are Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Secretly Holidaying In Europe Amid Dating Rumours? Unseen...

Are Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Secretly Holidaying In Europe Amid Dating Rumours? Unseen...

New Dad Varun Dhawan Announces Birth Of Baby Girl With Natasha Dalal: 'Overjoyed With This New...

New Dad Varun Dhawan Announces Birth Of Baby Girl With Natasha Dalal: 'Overjoyed With This New...

Swara Bhasker SLAMS Hindi Newspaper For Body-Shaming Her Post-Pregnancy Weight: 'Someone Explain...

Swara Bhasker SLAMS Hindi Newspaper For Body-Shaming Her Post-Pregnancy Weight: 'Someone Explain...