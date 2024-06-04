Asim Riaz Verbally ABUSED Shalin Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde Supported Former: Reports

Both Asim Riaz's entry and exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have emerged as one of the most talked about subjects off late. The rapper, who made a comeback to the reality genre with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has apparently already been shown the exit door.

While there have been various reports surrounding the exit of Asim Riaz, what is widely being reported is Asim got in a heated spat with fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot and verbally abused him. While both Asim and Shalin were engaged in a spat, Abhishek Kumar intervened making matters worse. Commenting on Shalin and Abhishek, Asim also mentioned that he buys a new car every three months and further asked the makers of the show to remove the two of them if they want him on the show. Amid all the escalation, Shilpa Shinde was seen supporting the former stating he was being provoked. However, one thing led to another and Asim was finally evicted from the show.

Some media reports also stated that the popular rapper got in a heated spat with host Rohit Shetty, following which he was asked to leave the show immediately. While there has been no official confirmation from the channel or the actors and their teams, Asim's early eviction will definitely come as a shocker to his fans who were waiting to see him back onscreen.