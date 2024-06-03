Asim Riaz THROWN OUT Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 After Fall Out With Rohit Shetty: Reports

With Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz marked his comeback to the reality show genre after his stint in Bigg Boss 17. The popular rapper however has been unable to sustain himself in the show and has been shown the exit door in a matter of a few days.

According to a report in Times Of India, Asim Riaz was thrown out of the show after a massive show down with host Rohit Shetty. After losing a stunt, Asim got in an argument with host Rohit Shetty which blew out of proportion, post which, the rapper was asked to leave the show immediately, resulting in his ouster fro the show, a source informed Times Of India.

Asim Riaz has been away from TV screens for a while now. While fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant were eager to watch him onscreen again, his ouster will only disappoint his fans further.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 which is being shot in Romania this year will witness popular contestants like Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani and others. The show is being helmed by Rohit Shetty this year too.

While both Asim and his team have refrained from commenting on the news as of now, this untimely eviction is sure a shocker for the fans of the show and the popular rapper.