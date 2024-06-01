 Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAsim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to media reports, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have now begun shooting for the show in Romania.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

The shoot of Colors TV's popular stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' has just begun in Romania. All the contestants of the show, who seemed pretty excited for the same during their media interactions too have finally begun shooting for the show.

Read Also
‘India Mein Hua Toh…’: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Why Khatron Ke Khiladi Happens In Foreign...
article-image

While there is still plenty of time for the show to go on air, the ardent viewers of the show have been eagerly waiting to know every tiny detail surrounding their favourite celebrities in Romania. Now, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, the first stunt of the show has been performed incredibly by Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff and Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra. The report further reveals that this was a water based stunt, post which, one contestant was safe and two were put into the danger zone. However, there is still no clarity on who has won the stunt and who is in the danger zone.

Read Also
Abhishek Kumar Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14
article-image

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show is being shot in Romania as compared to Capetown every year. While Rohit Shetty still helms the show, popular faces like Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrortra, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani and others have also been roped in to embrace their fears with this season of the show.

Previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Dino James.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanjeeda Shaikh Recalls Shooting Heeramandi's Mujra Scene During Her Period: 'People Simply Think...

Sanjeeda Shaikh Recalls Shooting Heeramandi's Mujra Scene During Her Period: 'People Simply Think...

Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Alaya F On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Failure: 'Film Made Money, Not As Much As It Should Have'

Alaya F On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Failure: 'Film Made Money, Not As Much As It Should Have'

Dalljiet Kaur Shares Romantic Wedding Video After Exposing Nikhil Patel's Extramarital Affair,...

Dalljiet Kaur Shares Romantic Wedding Video After Exposing Nikhil Patel's Extramarital Affair,...

Niti Taylor's Divorce Rumours FALSE, Actress Drops Husband's Surname For THIS Reason

Niti Taylor's Divorce Rumours FALSE, Actress Drops Husband's Surname For THIS Reason