Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra Perform THIS First Stunt In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The shoot of Colors TV's popular stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' has just begun in Romania. All the contestants of the show, who seemed pretty excited for the same during their media interactions too have finally begun shooting for the show.

While there is still plenty of time for the show to go on air, the ardent viewers of the show have been eagerly waiting to know every tiny detail surrounding their favourite celebrities in Romania. Now, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, the first stunt of the show has been performed incredibly by Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff and Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra. The report further reveals that this was a water based stunt, post which, one contestant was safe and two were put into the danger zone. However, there is still no clarity on who has won the stunt and who is in the danger zone.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the show is being shot in Romania as compared to Capetown every year. While Rohit Shetty still helms the show, popular faces like Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrortra, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani and others have also been roped in to embrace their fears with this season of the show.

Previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Dino James.